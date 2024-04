A designer brand in the U.K. just debuted $800 pre-stained jeans that make it look like you peed your pants. Why would anyone want to wear jeans that look like you just didn’t make it to the porta-potty on time?! CLICK HERE to read more and see some pics. Oh by the way, the (fake) pee-stained jeans will set you back $800 bucks! -Mitch-