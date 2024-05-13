101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Texas Man Sets World Record As He Becomes Oldest Skydiver Ever: He’s 106!

1.  A 91-year-old in Missouri named Sam Sloan donated $500,000 to his town’s volunteer fire department.  He’s lived there since 1960 and found out their budget was nonexistent.  All their gear is from the ’80s and ’90s, and they only had $169 in their account.  Now they’re getting all new stuff, and new trucks.

 

 

2.  A guy in Texas named Al Blaschke reclaimed the record for oldest skydiver.  He originally broke the record at 103, and then a Swedish woman beat it.  So he recently snagged it back at the age of 106.  (Here’s the video.)

 

 

 

