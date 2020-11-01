Gustav first moved to Portland from the Bay Area to study German and International Affairs at Lewis and Clark College, where he was immediately seduced by radio. He has spent the past 25+ years on the air in Portland, sharing his love for all things music and entertainment. He’s been voted “best of Portland” multiple times by Willamette Week readers, played mixed dance music sets in clubs around town, including Waterfront Park, and has volunteered for numerous years with UCP Oregon as well as his son’s school district. When he’s not fueling his coffee addiction or reading dystopian sci-fi on his free time, he and his wife enjoy running, visiting the dog park with their Shiba-Inu, and taking their blended family to fun new destinations for hiking and sightseeing!