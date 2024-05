Have you seen the $400 PINEAPPLES that are trending online? They’re called Rubyglow, and they’re slightly red on the outside. Del Monte is only selling 5,000 of them this year, so it’s a scarcity thing. Other than that, they’re not much different than a normal one.

If you have a spare $400 bucks in your pocket, and you really love pineapple, CLICK HERE to order yours!

-Mitch-