Thrift Store Treasure: $4 Painting Bought in 2017 Revealed as N.C. Wyeth Original, Estimated to Fetch $250,000 in Auction

1. A cop and a retired paramedic in Arizona saved a baby that wasn’t breathing, and it’s all on video. It sounds like the kid was overheated. They whacked him on the back, got him some A/C, and he’s okay. (Here’s the video.)

2. Here’s another lucky kid: Last year, a woman in Maryland named Victoria Sadler used numbers from her grandson’s birthday to play the lotto, and won $25,000. Then this month, she used the same numbers, and won $50,000.

3. A woman in New Hampshire was at a thrift store in 2017, and joked that a painting they had might be worth a lot of money. She said it looked like a painting by an artist from the early 1900s named N.C. Wyeth, and bought it for $4. Turned out it WAS by him . . . and could sell this month for $250,000.

4. A magician in New Jersey named John Stessel does magic for dogs to help them get adopted. He reached out to a shelter with the idea a while back.

He does videos where he offers them a treat, and makes it disappear to see how they react. They do always get treats AFTER the trick though. (Here’s a video.)

