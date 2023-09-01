101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Thrift Store Treasure: $4 Painting Bought in 2017 Revealed as N.C. Wyeth Original, Estimated to Fetch $250,000 in Auction

Thrift Store Treasure: $4 Painting Bought in 2017 Revealed as N.C. Wyeth Original, Estimated to Fetch $250,000 in Auction
1.  A cop and a retired paramedic in Arizona saved a baby that wasn’t breathing, and it’s all on video.  It sounds like the kid was overheated.  They whacked him on the back, got him some A/C, and he’s okay.  (Here’s the video.)

 

2.  Here’s another lucky kid:  Last year, a woman in Maryland named Victoria Sadler used numbers from her grandson’s birthday to play the lotto, and won $25,000.  Then this month, she used the same numbers, and won $50,000.

 

3.  A woman in New Hampshire was at a thrift store in 2017, and joked that a painting they had might be worth a lot of money.  She said it looked like a painting by an artist from the early 1900s named N.C. Wyeth, and bought it for $4.  Turned out it WAS by him . . . and could sell this month for $250,000.

 

4.  A magician in New Jersey named John Stessel does magic for dogs to help them get adopted.  He reached out to a shelter with the idea a while back.

He does videos where he offers them a treat, and makes it disappear to see how they react.  They do always get treats AFTER the trick though.  (Here’s a video.)

