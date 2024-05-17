CEO Introduces ‘You Do You Fridays’: No Meetings, No Emails, Complete Freedom for Employees–Let’s Hope It Catches On!

1. A tiny taco stand in Mexico City just got a Michelin star. The whole place is 10 feet by 10 feet. The chef has been there 20 years and says the secret is they keep it simple. Just a tortilla with salsa and really good meat.

Another key is how hot the grill is . . . 680 degrees. Michelin chefs get to wear a special long-sleeve white jacket, but he wouldn’t put his on when they gave it to him. He said he’d be way too hot in it.

2. Don’t you wish your boss would do this? A company called Exos trains high-performance athletes. And their CEO launched something called “You Do You Fridays,” where employees get to do whatever they want. They can catch up on work or take the day off. But no one’s allowed to have meetings or send emails.

3. A Starbucks worker in Little Rock, Arkansas named Courtney Crawford posted a video after a customer left a note thanking her for being the only “genuinely kind” person she’d met in a while.

The video blew up on TikTok last week because along with the note, the woman left her a $200 tip. And she really needed it.

Courtney’s mom passed away recently, and she hadn’t been able to afford an urn for her ashes. So now she could, and just in time for Mother’s Day.

“People” magazine did a follow-up this week because she’s trying to track the woman down. She wants to make sure she understands how much it meant to her. (Here’s the video.)