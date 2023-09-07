101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Kansas Police Officer’s Heartwarming Hug Goes Viral: Compassion Shines During Routine Traffic Stop

Kansas Police Officer’s Heartwarming Hug Goes Viral: Compassion Shines During Routine Traffic Stop
1.  A police department in Kansas posted a 20-second video after a guy got pulled over for speeding last month . . . was already having a rough day . . . and asked the cop for a hug.

They didn’t get into what he’s going through, but you can tell the cop really felt for him.  He hugged him and promised, “It’s gonna get better.”  (Here’s the video.)

 

 

 

2.  Springfield, Missouri held its annual “Dog Swim” charity event on Tuesday, where only dogs get to swim in a big public pool.  It’s always the last day before they drain the pool at the end of summer.  Dozens of people brought their dogs this year.  All the money raised will go to a nearby dog park.

