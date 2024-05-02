Join Mitch at The Fences For Fido Gala Celebration This Summer and Help Dogs Live Chain-Free!

Source: YouTube

Fences For Fido improves the quality of life for dogs living outdoors by building fences free of charge for families who keep their dogs on chains, tethers, and in small enclosures. In addition to the fence, we also provide an insulated doghouse for each dog as well as spay/neuter services and emergency veterinary care when needed. CLICK HERE to learn more about the amazing non-profit!

We are going to celebrate the 3600 dogs here in our area who are now living CHAIN-FREE at the 15th Anniversary Gala for Fence for Fido on August 18th at Oswego Hills Winery. I’m super excited to be your host for this event and I would love for you to join us, click here for tickets!

-Mitch-