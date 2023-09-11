Former Flight Attendant Pushes On: Paul Veneto Completes 300-Mile Trek to Honor 9/11 Heroes on 22nd Anniversary

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. For the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 today, a former flight attendant named Paul Veneto is completing a big trip. (ven-EE-toe) For the past month, he’s been pushing an airline beverage cart 300 miles from New Jersey to the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Here’s his route.)

It’s called Paulie’s Push. It’s the third trip he’s done like this, and the longest. He did it to honor the Flight 93 crew and other heroes from 9/11. He was supposed to be one of the flight attendants on the second plane that crashed into the World Trade Center, but there was a last-minute scheduling shift.

2. A 12-year-old kid in Florida named Austen MacMillan pulled a grown man from a pool, did CPR, and saved his life. He’d never taken a CPR class. He says he learned it watching TV.

3. Rescuers in Alaska saved a stranded hiker last week after people randomly spotted him on a wilderness cam. There’s a livestream set up for an event next month called Fat Bear Week. People try to pick which grizzly bear will gain the most weight for winter.

4. A new payphone recently popped up in a neighborhood in D.C., but it’s not just for making calls. It’s really for JOKES. You can press 1 to hear a knock-knock joke . . . 2 for a “little kid joke” . . . or 3 for an “older kid joke.” You can also press numbers to hear random facts and positive thoughts.

