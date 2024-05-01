Quick-Thinking Eighth Grader Saves Lives as School Bus Driver Suffers Medical Emergency

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A cop in Canada decided to anonymously donate a kidney, and it saved a schoolteacher’s life. But she’s not anonymous anymore. Both women opted to meet after their surgeries, and they’re now good friends.

The cop’s name is Annie Devost. She says she heard a story about an anonymous kidney donor on the RADIO, and that’s what inspired her to do it.

2. The winner of this month’s $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot just came forward this week. The ticket was purchased right here in Oregon at a Plaid Pantry in North Portland. Turns out he’s a 46-year-old immigrant from Laos who’s battling cancer. He said he’s relieved to know that even if the worst happens, his family is set.

3. Earlier this month, a school bus driver in Wisconsin had a medical issue and passed out behind the wheel. But an eighth grader named Acie Holland immediately took charge.

He got her foot off the gas, pulled the bus over, and called 911. So everyone’s okay, including the driver. She was awake by the time help got there.

