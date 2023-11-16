Canadian Teen with Autism Breaks Jenga World Record, Inspires Hallmark Movie ‘A World Record Christmas’ Premiering Tonight!

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A pilot named Jeff Fell is going viral after giving his retirement speech on a flight from Charlotte to Chicago last week. He’d flown for American Airlines for 32 years, and it was the final flight of his career.

He gets choked up about a minute into the video, when he reveals his FAMILY is on board to help see him off. (Here’s the video.)

2. A 17-year-old girl in Iowa named Lauren Schroeder started a huge garden on her parents’ farm last year, just so she could donate everything she grew. It started as a half-acre, and she doubled it to a full acre this year.

She’s donated over 7,000 pounds of produce in the last two years. She’s hoping to hit 20,000 pounds before she heads off to college in 2025.

3. A 15-year-old in Canada named Auldin Maxwell is on the spectrum, and owns a crazy world record for stacking Jenga blocks: 1,840 of them on ONE vertical block at the bottom. And how cool is this? He just got his own Hallmark movie. It’s called “A World Record Christmas”, and they based it on him. It premieres tonight on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel. (Here’s the trailer.)

