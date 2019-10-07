Budget friendly ways to winterize your home
The early cold temperatures of last month are a good reminder that winter is right around the corner. Now’s a good time to prep your house for the cold, rainy season. You can start with your gutters, the last thing you want to deal with in December is a clogged gutter. If you’ve got ceiling fans, make sure they move in a clockwise direction, that pushes warm air down. If you’ve got drafts by any of your doors, put in a draft guard to prevent heat loss. Regularly changing your filters will improve the efficiency of your heating system and don’t forget to weather strip your windows.
