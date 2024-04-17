Young Heroine Saves Family from Blaze: Brave Six-Year-Old Olivia Rescues Loved Ones from Burning Home

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A six-year-old girl in England named Olivia Patterson was outside playing this month when she saw the roof of her home catch fire. So she ran into the burning building to get her family out.

A neighbor didn’t think anyone was home and tried to stop her. But Olivia knew her mom was asleep on the couch with her two-year-old sister and one-year-old brother.

The house was a total loss, but everyone made it out. People have been donating on GoFundMe to help them find a new place.

2. Also in the U.K.: Firefighters saved a cat that got stuck between two walls earlier this week. And a photo of the cat is going viral, because it didn’t seem to appreciate the help. People are comparing it to Grumpy Cat. (Here’s the photo.)

3. A minor league hockey team in Cleveland honored a fan named Andrew Podolak this weekend for saving a kid from a stray puck. It happened at a Cleveland Monsters game last Thursday.

The puck came into the stands and was headed straight at a four-year-old kid sitting right next to Andrew. He didn’t know him or the kid’s mom, but he reached out and blocked it.

The team invited all three of them back for their next game on Saturday. They got to go down on the ice and drop the ceremonial first puck. (Here’s a video.)

