Young Angler’s Honesty Hooks Valuable Catch: Teen Returns Lost Wallet with $2,000 and Lands a Grateful Gift Instead

1. A 14-year-old in Minnesota named Connor Halso was fishing with his dad on a lake famous for walleye . . . but instead, hooked a wallet with $2,000 inside.

They could have kept it, but did the right thing and used a business card inside to track down the owner. It belonged to a farmer named Jim Denney. He says it fell out of his pocket while he was fishing a year ago.

He offered Connor some money as a reward, but Connor refused. So he bought him a nice personalized fishing cooler to say thanks.

2. Speaking of lost items: A woman dropped her phone in a lake in New Hampshire, but got it back after a random guy on a pontoon boat dove in and rescued it in 15 feet of water. (Here’s the video.)

3. And in other rescue news: Some guy recently overdosed on a Southwest flight, but survived because two people sitting behind him happened to own a company called The Life Saviours that teaches CPR. Now people are talking about whether planes should be required to have Narcan on board.

