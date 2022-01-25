Weather Alert
Independent. Portland.
Look
Shows
Events
Contact
Advertise
Portland Marketplace
Listen
Recently Played
Mitch Elliott On Demand
Talking Trash with Peggy LaPoint
Win
Join
Join the KINK Community/ Newsletter
Green
Green Tips
Talking Trash with Peggy LaPoint
Bloodworks Live Studio RSVP
Live Stream Concerts
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Jared
Music News
Wiggles cover Tame Impala ‘Elephant’ and I am not sure how I feel about it
Here is Kevin Parker’s(Tame Impala) reaction to the success of the cover in the land down under
TAGS
fruit salad
tame impala
wiggles
#Trending
Chris Martin of Coldplay in The KINK Green Room with Mitch Elliott!
Vortex PDX Song of the Week - Nosila
Singer and actor Meat Loaf has passed away at age 74
Foo Fighters Release Trailer For Their Upcoming Horror Comedy "Studio 666"!
Listen to Win Tix to Glass Animals
Recently Played
January 26th, 2022
View full playlist
Look
Shows
Events
Contact
Advertise
Portland Marketplace
Listen
Recently Played
Mitch Elliott On Demand
Talking Trash with Peggy LaPoint
Win
Join
Join the KINK Community/ Newsletter
Green
Green Tips
Talking Trash with Peggy LaPoint
Bloodworks Live Studio RSVP
Live Stream Concerts
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On