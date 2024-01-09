Whiskered Housekeeper: Industrious Mouse Spotted Organizing Workbench Every Night for Months

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A video of a guy in England returning a stranger’s purse is making the rounds online. He found her license, went to her house, and the whole exchange was caught on her Ring doorbell.

She wasn’t home but talked to him over the speaker and said she’d been “crying [her] eyes out” about losing it. She offered him money and even told him to take some cash out as a reward. But he refused and said “just pay it forward.” (Here’s the video.)

2. Speaking of the U.K.: A guy in Wales was stumped when small items on his workbench kept getting moved back into a little wooden box at night. So he set up a camera and discovered a small mouse had been tidying up for him every night for two months.

3. An animal shelter in Poland begged people to temporarily adopt its dogs last Friday, because their pens were outdoors and it was supposed to dip down below zero. People immediately showed up in droves, waited in line for hours, and took 120 dogs home with them.

