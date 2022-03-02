Wednesday’s Good News!

1. Airbnb announced it’s setting up free housing for 100,000 Ukrainian refugees in Eastern Europe. So now they’ll have a place to stay for at least the next two weeks.
2. Coors Light is ditching those plastic rings on six-packs, and transitioning to cardboard packaging that’s more sustainable. They plan to do the same for the rest of their brands by 2025, including Blue Moon and Miller Lite.
3. A 74-year-old Scottish woman forgot about an old savings account her grandmother set up for her and never closed. And she was pleasantly surprised when she saw the balance. It was $3.35 in 1960 . . . but with 60 years of interest, it ballooned to over $330. Now she’s looking into two other accounts to see if there’s more.
4. A guy in New Jersey was eating clams at a seafood restaurant last month, and found a pearl that could be worth anywhere from $50 to $100,000. It depends on the body of water the clam originated in. Last we heard, he was still having it appraised.
5. An 81-year-old guy in Florida lost control of his electric wheelchair last month, and fell into a lake. But his dog wouldn’t stop barking until it got someone’s attention, and saved his life. He says he made sure to give her an extra treat when they got home.