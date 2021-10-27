Wednesday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. The founder of the shapewear brand Spanx just sold her majority stake in the company to a big investment firm. And she celebrated by sharing the love with her 500 employees. There’s a video of her announcing that she’s giving each of them two first-class plane tickets to ANYWHERE in the world . . . plus $10,000 in spending cash.
2. A 69-year-old Uber driver in Maryland recently took a break in between fares . . . bought a lottery ticket . . . and won a hundred thousand bucks.
3. A teenager in North Carolina who beat cancer organizes a haunted house each year to raise money for Make-A-Wish, and a place in Florida called the Give Kids the World Village. His name is Edward Thompson, and it’s the fifth year he’s done it.
4. Obviously Christmas is still a ways off, but an old video is making the rounds on Twitter. And it’s so great, we had to share: A little girl went to see a shopping mall Santa, and the only thing she wanted was for her dad to come home. He was deployed overseas, and she hadn’t seen him in a while.
Then while she was talking to Santa, her dad snuck up behind her. So she turned around . . . realized her wish came true . . . gave him a big hug . . . and even Santa started crying. (Here’s the video.)
-Mitch-