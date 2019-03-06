Want to be happy? Add biking to your commute.

When you think of your commute, does the word ‘happy’ come to mind? If you’re a cyclist, chances are, it does. A new study looked at daily travel behavior and emotional well-being and found that when it comes to your daily commute, cycling is the happiest form of transportation. The researchers examined how the mode, duration, purpose, and companionship characteristics shape different emotions and biking came up the winner. Longer trips are also more stressful and unhappy than shorter ones. One surprise of the study is that walking is associated with four negative emotions, but one theory is that many people who walk can’t afford any of the alternatives.

