Vegetable scraps make great vegetable stock
What do you do with your vegetable scraps as you’re making dinner? I set some aside to share with my neighbor who has rabbits, but I also stash some in my freezer. Vegetable scraps are great for making vegetable or chicken stock. Lots of veggies work, onions, broccoli, mushroom, carrots, celery but there are a few things I don’t add, cabbage can be bitter and potatoes make it gummy. Vegetable stocks are great for soup, of course, but you can add them to risotto, stews, pasta dishes, you name it. It tastes better than what you can buy at the store and you can freeze it in a glass jar or in ice cube trays.
