U2 + Elton John: Bang a Gong for T. Rex

U2 and Elton John have collaborated on a cover of “Bang a Gong (Get it On)” for AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T.Rex, which will be out on September 4th.

Elton plays piano on the song, which was recorded in New Orleans on September 14th, 2017 during the band’s Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour.

The complete track listing is as follows:

  1. “Children of the Revolution – Kesha
  2. “Cosmic Dancer” – Nick Cave
  3. “Jeepster”  Joan Jett
  4. “Scenescof” – Devendra Banhart
  5. “Life’s a Gas”– Lucinda Williams
  6. “Solid Gold, Easy Action” – Peaches
  7. “Dawn Storm” – BORNS
  8. “Hippy Gumbo” – Beth Orton
  9. “I Love to Boogie” – King Khan
  10. “Beltane Walk” – Gaby Moreno
  11. “Bang a Gong (Get It On)”  U2 featuring Elton John
  12. “Diamond Meadows” – John Cameron Mitchell
  13. “Ballrooms of Mars” – Emily Haines
  14. “Main Man” – Father John Misty
  15. “Rock On” – Perry Farrell
  16. “The Street and Babe Shadow” – Elysian Fields
  17. “The Leopards” – Gavin Friday
  18. “Metal Guru” – Nena
  19. “Teenage Dream” – Marc Almond
  20. “Organ Blues” – Helga Davis
  21. “Planet Queen” – Todd Rundgren
  22. “Great Horse” – Jesse Harris
  23. “Mambo Sun” – Sean Lennon & Charlotte Kemp Muhl
  24. “Pilgrim’s Tale” – Victoria Williams & Julian Lennon
  25. “Bang a Gong (Get it On)” (Reprise) – David Johansen
  26. “She Was Born to Be My Unicorn/Ride a White Swan” – Maria McKee & Gavin Friday

The album was produced by Hal Willner who died earlier this month from coronavirus.

T. Rex are among the inductees of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, which was originally scheduled for this Saturday in Cleveland. It has been rescheduled for November 7th.

Marc Bolan was killed in a car accident in 1977. He was 29.

