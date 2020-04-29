U2 + Elton John: Bang a Gong for T. Rex
U2 and Elton John have collaborated on a cover of “Bang a Gong (Get it On)” for AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T.Rex, which will be out on September 4th.
Elton plays piano on the song, which was recorded in New Orleans on September 14th, 2017 during the band’s Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour.
The complete track listing is as follows:
- “Children of the Revolution – Kesha
- “Cosmic Dancer” – Nick Cave
- “Jeepster” – Joan Jett
- “Scenescof” – Devendra Banhart
- “Life’s a Gas”– Lucinda Williams
- “Solid Gold, Easy Action” – Peaches
- “Dawn Storm” – BORNS
- “Hippy Gumbo” – Beth Orton
- “I Love to Boogie” – King Khan
- “Beltane Walk” – Gaby Moreno
- “Bang a Gong (Get It On)” – U2 featuring Elton John
- “Diamond Meadows” – John Cameron Mitchell
- “Ballrooms of Mars” – Emily Haines
- “Main Man” – Father John Misty
- “Rock On” – Perry Farrell
- “The Street and Babe Shadow” – Elysian Fields
- “The Leopards” – Gavin Friday
- “Metal Guru” – Nena
- “Teenage Dream” – Marc Almond
- “Organ Blues” – Helga Davis
- “Planet Queen” – Todd Rundgren
- “Great Horse” – Jesse Harris
- “Mambo Sun” – Sean Lennon & Charlotte Kemp Muhl
- “Pilgrim’s Tale” – Victoria Williams & Julian Lennon
- “Bang a Gong (Get it On)” (Reprise) – David Johansen
- “She Was Born to Be My Unicorn/Ride a White Swan” – Maria McKee & Gavin Friday
The album was produced by Hal Willner who died earlier this month from coronavirus.
T. Rex are among the inductees of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, which was originally scheduled for this Saturday in Cleveland. It has been rescheduled for November 7th.
Marc Bolan was killed in a car accident in 1977. He was 29.