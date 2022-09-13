Tuesday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the words and phrases that are bold and underlined to see pictures and videos from each story!

1. A doctor in India was on his way to a gallbladder surgery when he got stuck in traffic. So he ditched his car and ran the last two miles to get there on time.

2. A bunch of dog owners in England broke a world record for most dogs at an outdoor movie screening with 127 of them. The movie was “101 Dalmatians”.

3. Someone swimming in a river in Canada found a wedding ring that slipped off a guy’s finger 17 years ago. And they got it back to him just in time for his 20th anniversary.

4. A distance runner in New Zealand just ran a full marathon while dressed as a giant beer can. He says bars and event businesses have had a rough couple of years, so he wanted to pay tribute to them. (Here’s a video.)

-Mitch-