Tuesday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. If you’re feeling stressed, call this number: An elementary school in northern California launched a free hotline called Peptoc that features encouraging words from kindergarteners. There are also options to get life advice, and hear kids laughing.
A teacher named Jessica Martin came up with it. She says she was inspired by how positive her students are, even during the pandemic. So she thought it might inspire other people, and she was right. The hotline launched late last month. And within two days, they were already getting 700 calls an hour. (The number is 707-998-8410.)
2. A musician from Germany drove 17 hours to the Poland-Ukraine border, and brought his grand piano along to play music for refugees when they arrive. He says his message is, “peace through music.”
3. A guy named Shahid David recently moved from Iowa to Maryland, and forgot to change his address on his food delivery apps. So when he tried to order Chipotle the other day, it got delivered to his old address 1,000 miles away. But his back-and-forth with the delivery guy is why it’s in the news . . .
He still paid, but texted the guy to say sorry, and offered HIM the food. Then the guy texted back . . . said it happened to be his late brother’s birthday . . . and that he was buried nearby. So he was heading there to see him and said, quote, “I’m having lunch with him today because of you. You have no idea how much that means to me.”