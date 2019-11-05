      Weather Alert

Travel sector reducing single-use plastics

Here’s a great business trend, the travel sector is getting on board with the reduction of single-use plastics. A few airlines including Ryanair are working to become plastic free. Alaska Airlines is working to reduce plastic bottles with its #FillBeforeYouFly intiative, encouraging flyers to fill their own water bottle before they fly. San Francisco’s airport launched a Zero Waste Concessions Program to reduce single-use plastics at all concessions spots. Cruise ships are pretty wasteful, but Disney aims to reduce plastics in its passenger cabins on ships by 80% by moving to refillable containers.

#FillBeforeYouFly

San Francisco airport working to go plastic-free

