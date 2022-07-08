Today’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A sheriff department’s marine unit saved a confused dog that ran into the ocean at a beach in New Jersey the other day. His name is Caiden, and he’s a 10-year-old husky. He swam a MILE-AND-A-HALF out to sea before they found him and picked him up.
2. Meanwhile, cops pulled a guy from a burning car in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey on Saturday. And the chest-cam footage is pretty crazy. His car’s electronics were out, so the doors wouldn’t unlock. They had to smash a window to get to him, but he’s okay.
3. Also, a bunch of do-gooding Canadians pulled a guy from a burning car near Toronto on Monday. He had some sort of medical issue and crashed. But five different people stopped to help, and managed to pry his door open just in time.
4. And finally: Police in Indiana saved a woman and multiple kids from a house fire the other day. Their only way out was to jump from a second-story window, and the cops caught them.
-Mitch-