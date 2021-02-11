Today’s Discover Vinyl – Stevie Wonder
Today’s chilly look out the KINK studio … and upon the turntable all cued up is ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ from Songs in the Key of Life. Honoring Stevie Wonder as part of Black History Month.
Stevie Wonder’s impact on music is immeasurable. Wonder has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. He has won 22 Grammy Awards. He was the first Motown artist and second African-American musician to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song, for the 1984 film The Woman in Red. Wonder has been inducted into the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, plus has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is also noted for his work as an activist for political causes, including his 1980 campaign to make Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a federal holiday in the United States. In 2009, he was named a United Nations Messenger of Peace. In 2014, he was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Discover Vinyl is sponsored by Echo Audio. Shop and support LOCAL at Echo Audio!