Tips on how to protect birds
Yesterday I told you about the decline of bird populations due to the use of neonicotinoids. There are some things you can do to help birds, the first, of course, is stop using pesticides. They’re not just toxic for insects, they’re bad for everyone and everything. Make windows bird friendly by breaking up reflections with paint, film or stickers. Plant native species to replace their habitat and since at least 80 seabird species ingest plastic, reduce your use of plastics. Finally, vote. We need leaders who don’t weaken wildlife acts, open up protected areas and ok use of harmful pesticides.
