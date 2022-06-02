Thursday’s Good News!

1. A 60-year-old woman in Canada who used to roller skate decided to pick it back up to get some exercise. But the new skates she bought didn’t fit well. So she decided to try on an old, beat-up pair someone was selling online.
Those skates fit great, and then she realized why. It turned out they were HER old skates that she got rid of years ago. Her name was still written inside the tongue.
2. A car drove over a motorcycle at an intersection in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. And one of the two people on the motorcycle got pinned underneath. But then random bystanders ran in . . . lifted the car up . . . and saved the guy. A traffic camera got it all on video, and everyone involved is okay.
3. A 48-year-old vet from the U.K. named Les Binns was blinded in one eye by a bomb in Afghanistan in 2009. But he’s refused to let it hold him back, and just made it to the top of Mount Everest last month. It was his third attempt. He would have made it the first two times as well, but turned back to save other climbers who were struggling.
4. A new Gallup poll for Pride Month found more Americans support same-sex marriage rights than ever before. 71% now say gay couples should have the same rights as everyone else. When Gallup first did that poll in 1996, only 27% agreed.
-Mitch-