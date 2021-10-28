Thursday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. Krispy Kreme is giving out free donuts and coffee today for National First Responders Day. Cops, firefighters, and EMTs are all eligible. So are 911 operators, dispatchers, and search-and-rescue folks.
2. Speaking of search-and-rescue: A guy in Kentucky was out hiking with his dog last Sunday when it chased after a lizard . . . tumbled off a cliff . . . fell 170 feet . . . and SURVIVED. A search-and-rescue team was expecting the worst, but found the dog at the bottom of the cliff with nothing but a few scratches.
3. A 95-year-old woman from Indiana went on vacation this month in Orange Beach, Alabama. And a group of lifeguards helped her enjoy it by carrying her to the beach every day. She uses a wheelchair, but wanted to see the waves and feel the sand on her feet. So they carried her down there every day for a week.
4. Someone in Ohio returned a guy’s class ring that he lost 73 YEARS ago. He passed away in 2016, but his wife is still alive. She’s 91 and says he lost the ring right after graduation. So she’d never even seen it before.
5. Two middle schoolers in Georgia saved their bus driver’s life earlier this month. She had a medical emergency and managed to pull over. Then they got on the radio with dispatch to get help, and set the emergency brake. She’s now back home recovering.