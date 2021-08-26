Thursday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. 68% of Americans say they plan to support their local small businesses even more once the pandemic is finally over.
2. A new study found the initial rollout of vaccines from December to May saved 140,000 lives in the U.S. alone.
3. Speaking of vaccines, Krispy Kreme just doubled down on their vaccination giveaway. From August 30th to September 5th, anyone with proof of vaccination can get TWO free donuts a day. They’ve been offering one free donut since March.
4. Two amateur golfers in the U.K. were playing in an event as teammates when one of them got a hole-in-one. Then the other one teed his ball up and ALSO got a hole-in-one. (Only golfers will care, but the hole was 146 yards. So, not a gimme.)
5. A guy in Canada named Zach Choboter set a world record by rollerblading over 6,200 miles from British Columbia to Newfoundland. He did it to raise awareness for saving the BEES. His charity is called Blading for Bees.
-Mitch-