There’s Now A Lay-Down Desk So You Can Work Horizontally

Forget standing or treadmill desks. That trend is so last decade. The new hotness is working horizontally.

Seated upright while staring at a computer screen all day can cause back pain and a whole host of other health issues. With the Signature Altwork Station, you work while lying down.

Described by People as something akin to a dentist’s chair, the user can “create a massive selection of working positions,” while still having a laptop magnetically connected to the desk from above.

Dozens of reviews have rated the Altwork Station at five-stars, with one calling it a “game-changer.” Hopefully, your job will shell out for one because the price tag runs $7,650.

