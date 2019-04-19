There are hundreds of clean up events this weekend in Oregon

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Volunteers collect plastic rubbish and waste washed up on the beach besides the University of Plymouth's Marine Station as they take part in a awareness-raising event organised by the all-female eXXpedition crew who are preparing to sail around Britain to highlight plastic in the oceans on August 8, 2017 in Plymouth, England. In a pioneering sailing expedition, starting and finishing at the University of Plymouth's Marine Station, a diverse group of women will collect water samples to measure for micro-plastics and other toxic chemicals, as well as hold events in the various ports that they sail to including Cardiff, Belfast, Arran, Stornaway, Edinburgh, London and Plymouth. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Monday is Earth Day and this weekend there are a number of ways that you can volunteer to help clean up the environment. SOLVE Oregon has a list of events throughout the state, including some that might just be in your neighborhood. There’s the 2nd Annual Pick Up The Pearl, a No Ivy League work party in Forest Park, Alberta Street Earth Clean Up Day, tree planting and mulching event in Beaverton, Riverside Clean Up in Vancouver, Hug A Tree event in Tualatin, Invasive Species Removal in Hillsboro or join me tomorrow in SE Portland at the Kerns / Buckman Community Collection Event. You could also join the folks with NO MORE BUTTS on Monday, picking up cigarette butts downtown during lunch hour.

Find Clean Up events with SOLVE Oregon