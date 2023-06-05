The World’s Oldest Living Cat Just Celebrated Her 32nd Birthday! (And More Good News)

1. A mom and daughter from Syria, who came to the U.S. as refugees in 2014, just graduated from college together, with honors. They went to William Paterson University in New Jersey. They both had to work jobs as well to make ends meet.

2. A dad in Tennessee is going viral after he abandoned his dreadlocks, and shaved his head to support his 11-year-old daughter who’s fighting cancer. He hadn’t cut his hair in nine years. (Here’s the full video.)

3. The world’s oldest living cat just celebrated her 32nd birthday. Her name is Rosie, and her owner is still waiting for Guinness to certify it. But the current record-holder is only 27 years old. (Here’s a photo. The record for oldest cat ever still belongs to a cat from Texas named Creme Puff, who died at 38.)

4. The record for longest tongue on a living dog has fallen again. A three-year-old English setter in Arizona snagged it back in February. But now a mutt in Louisiana holds the record with a tongue that’s five inches longer than her snout.

