GREEN TIPS: The next Repair Cafe and Fix-It Fair is tomorrow

Since they began in 2013, there’ve been 55 repair cafes where volunteers have fixed over 2600 items.

Floyd Light Middle School hosts another Repair Café and Fix-It Fair tomorrow. A group of volunteers will be fixing small appliances, mending clothing and repairing bikes.

You’ll also get information on weatherizing your house, disconnecting your downspout and green cleaning. Tomorrow they’re featuring two darning workshops. Bring along your own items along with tools.

Sign up here to have an item repaired:

Fix-It Fair schedule here