Now THIS is what Crocs were really made for.

There’s a new viral video challenge where people are filling up their CROCS with SHAVING CREAM . . . and then jamming their feet in. The result is tubes of shaving cream exploding out of the holes.

The videos are oddly satisfying to watch. It’s kind of like watching pimple popping videos . . . but less gross. Yes, videos involving Crocs and feet are LESS gross than something.