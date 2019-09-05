      Weather Alert

The Kelly Clarkson Show Launched This Week With A Surprise Guest

The Kelly Clarkson Show launched this week but just one problem could have folded the very first show – her first guest, Kevin Hart, was in a major car crash and couldn’t attend.

Good things, Hart, 40, has great friends in high places.

The Rock for the win!

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson, who recently married his long time girlfriend and is on his honeymoon in Hawaii, decided to put that honeymoon on pause and fly to LA to sit in for Kevin. Hart and Johnson are long time friends and have co-starred in several movies.

