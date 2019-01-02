Swedish death cleaning was a term that came to the forefront in 2017, but something I’ve thought about lately. Swedish death cleaning is a Scandinavian ritual that involves slowly but steadily purging belongings, starting in middle age, to lessen the burden on your family following death. Americans are very good about bringing things into our homes, but not good at getting rid of it. Everything you own is something you have to take care of and eventually someone will have to decide what to do with every item you own. You can reduce clutter starting today by reducing what you bring into your life and into your home. Less time spent with clutter means more time spent doing something you love.

