      Weather Alert

Stop Shaking Hands–Do This Instead

 Dr. Anthony Fauci has declared the handshake dead. All that close physical contact is just not what you want when there’s a respiratory-borne pandemic going around.
But look around you. The world’s got plenty of alternatives with zero touching and all of the intended warmth.  CLICK HERE for some much safer alternatives.
#Trending
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets
Series 2: #11 Judah Newby - The State of Oregon Sports
FLASHBACK: Series 1: #41 - Bill Schonely
Series 2: #9 - A Look at Anthony Bourdain
Series 2: #12 May Arden - Opera | Last Man