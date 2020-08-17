Smashing Pumpkins: The Kings of Countdowns
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
We’ve seen countdowns on artist websites before, but Smashing Pumpkins have taken it to a new level.
There are currently five countdowns running on their website, each posted in different colors and each ending 21 days apart. The first wraps up just as Friday, August 28th starts, with the others wrapping up on September 18th, October 9th, October 30th and the final one on November 19th.
Since all the countdowns end as a Friday begins, most fans believe it’s singles or groups of songs that will debut on streaming services leading into a new album on November 19th. Frontman Billy Corgan did say earlier this year that the band had recorded a “conceptual double album” in Nashville, so that could be the way they’re rolling out this new album.