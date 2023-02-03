A Bigfoot-themed “Friday 5 at 5”!

I recently had the chance to chat with local movie director, Brett Eichenberger about his latest documentary “A Flash of Beauty: Bigfoot Revealed.” and play the following Sasquatch-themed tunes!

The Cure “A Forest”

The Postal Service “Clark Gable”

Wayne Bellew “Encounters”

Radiohead “How to Disappear Completely”

Björk “Hidden Place”

Having watched this movie, I can honestly say that it’s incredibly compelling and really makes you think about the different possibilities behind the potential existence of these beings. The film was beautifully shot in multiple locations around the U.S. (and of course in the Pacific NW) and contains some in-depth interviews with a wide range of people, all of whom speak objectively and who carry a strong reverence for Bigfoot. You can find it in a variety of places, including here on Amazon Prime