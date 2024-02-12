Separated for 81 Years, 90-Year-Old Twins Reunite in Colorado with DNA Test Help

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. Super Bowl 58 was the first to be fully powered by renewable energy. Allegiant Stadium in Vegas gets its power from an array of 621,000 solar panels out in the Nevada desert.

2. Firefighters in Virginia saved a hermit crab from a house fire on Friday. All the humans who were inside had already made it out. But they went back in and brought the crab out in its tank. No people . . . or pets . . . were injured.

3. Two 90-year-old twins just had a big reunion in Colorado and saw each other for the first time in 81 years.

Their names are Maurilia Chavez and Andrea Lopez. They got split up as kids after their parents passed away, but found each other with the help of a DNA test. They both said they never expected to see each other again. (Here’s a photo.)

