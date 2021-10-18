Rock n Roll Hall of Fame: Presenters & Performers

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has taken the wrap off this year’s initial list of presenters and performers for the 36th annual Induction Ceremony on October 30th at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.
Paul McCartney will induct his buddy Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters. This marks the fourth time McCartney is doing the honors for a fellow artist. The other three were John Lennon in 1994, James Taylor in 2000 and Ringo Starr in 2015.
Actress Angela Bassett will induct Tina Turner with performances by Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. and Bryan Adams. Tina will not be attending the ceremony. Angela portrayed Tina in the 1993 bio-pic, What’s Love Got to Do With It.
Taylor Swift will induct Carole King and perform some of her songs with Jennifer Hudson.
Actress Drew Barrymore will induct The Go-Go’s.
Lionel Richie will present the Ahmet Ertegun Award to music executive, entrepreneur and film producer Clarence Avant, who’s often called “The Black Godfather.”
No word yet on who will speak on behalf of Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk and the late Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads.
The ceremony will air on HBO and HBO Max on November 20th.