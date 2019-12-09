ROCK HALL: Just Over a Month Left to Cast Your Vote
Photo Credit: Danny Clinch
You have just over a month left to cast your Fan Vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
The Dave Matthews Band still leads the way with nearly 700,000 votes, followed by Pat Benatar with 615,000, The Doobie Brothers with 550,000, Soundgarden at 527,000 and Judas Priest at number-five with 474,000.
The rest of the list — 16 nominees in all — remains the same, with Thin Lizzy, Motorhead and Todd Rundgren at eight, nine and 10, while T. Rex sits at 12.
Whitney Houston is sixth and Depeche Mode seventh.
Nine Inch Nails are at 11, and The Notorious B.I.G., Kraftwerk, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and the MC5 are at 13, 14, 15 and 16.
Voting at RockHall.com is open until January 10th. The 2020 induction ceremony will take place on May 2nd in Cleveland.