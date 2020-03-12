Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Postponed
(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is the latest casualty to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman says, “We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists, and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.”
This year’s ceremony was scheduled for May 2nd at Public Hall in Cleveland.
The Class of 2020 is The Doobie Brothers, T.-Rex, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G.