Retired Flight Attendant Embarks on Remarkable Journey Pushing Airplane Cart Across States to Honor 9/11 Heroes

1. A cop in Colorado named Nicholas Pacheco saved a choking baby last weekend, and his chest-cam got it on video. (Here’s the footage.)

The parents called 911 when their month-old son stopped breathing. Nick sprinted from his car . . . ran upstairs . . . smacked the kid on the back a few times . . . and he started crying again. He’s been a cop eight years and says it’s one of the highlights of his career so far.

2. Two pen pals who’d been writing to each other for almost 70 years finally got to meet up in person. They’re both 80. Carol Krause lives in South Carolina, and Patsy Gregory lives in northern England. They’ve been sending each other letters and birthday cards since they were 12 years old.

3. A retired flight attendant started a big road trip this week, but he’s not driving. His name is Paul Veneto. (ven-EE-toe) He’s currently pushing an airplane beverage cart from New Jersey to western Pennsylvania to honor the crew from Flight 93, who died on 9/11.

It’s called Paulie’s Push, and it’s not the first time he’s done this. In 2021, he pushed a cart 220 miles from Boston to Ground Zero in New York. Then last year, he went 35 miles from the D.C. airport to the Pentagon.

This will be his longest trip. He started on Monday at Newark International, where Flight 93 took off. He’ll push the cart about 300 miles, and arrive at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11th.

You can watch his progress on Instagram. If you want to support him, you can donate at PauliesPush.com.

