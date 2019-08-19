      Weather Alert

Recycle styrofoam blocks and food trays at Agilyx in Tigard

Have you ever opened a package and found that the blocks of Styrofoam are bigger than the item that it’s surrounding? Styrofoam can’t be put into your home recycling bin, but it is recyclable. Tigard-based Agilyx recycles different types of polystyrene, from take-out containers, food trays and those big Styrofoam blocks. Agilyx is a chemical recycling plant that breaks down polystyrene into liquid form. They have a dumpster outside their building, so you can drop the blocks off 24/7. If I get Styrofoam blocks with a package, I always contact the company to encourage them to use alternatives like the mushroom packaging that Dell uses.

Agilyx 

Mushroom packaging is a better choice for packaging. Contact companies to ask them to change to this instead: https://mushroompackaging.com/

