Portugal. The Man, Weezer, Cage: On The Metallica Blacklist

Weezer, Jason Isbell, Cage the Elephant and Portugal the Man are among the artists on a tribute to Metallica’s 1991 self-titled album, nicknamed The Black Album by fans.

The Metallica Blacklist features the album’s 12 tracks covered by 53 different artists and is available digitally, as a four-CD set, and a limited-edition seven-LP set. Proceeds from the tracks will be split between Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and to a charity of each artist’s choice. The track list includes:

  • “Enter Sandman” covered by Mac DeMarco and Weezer.
  • “Sad but True” covered by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, St. Vincent and White Reaper.
  • “The Unforgiven” covered by Cage the Elephant.
  • “Don’t Tread on Me” by Portugal the Man.
  • “Nothing Else Matters” covered by Phoebe Bridgers, Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode, Dermot Kennedy, My Morning Jacket and Chris Stapleton.
  • “The Struggle Within” done by Rodrigo y Gabriela.

The long talked-about “Nothing Else Matters” by Miley Cyrus featuring Andrew Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Robert Trujillo of Metallica is the first single.

