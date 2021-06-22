Portugal. The Man, Weezer, Cage: On The Metallica Blacklist

Weezer, Jason Isbell, Cage the Elephant and Portugal the Man are among the artists on a tribute to Metallica’s 1991 self-titled album, nicknamed The Black Album by fans.
The Metallica Blacklist features the album’s 12 tracks covered by 53 different artists and is available digitally, as a four-CD set, and a limited-edition seven-LP set. Proceeds from the tracks will be split between Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and to a charity of each artist’s choice. The track list includes:
The long talked-about “Nothing Else Matters” by Miley Cyrus featuring Andrew Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Robert Trujillo of Metallica is the first single.