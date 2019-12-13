Peloton Actress Says “My Face Was the Problem”
In her first televised interview, the actress who played the wife in that Peloton commercial blames herself for the controversy.
Monica Ruiz hit the Today show Thursday to talk about the ad, which has gone viral for the wrong reasons. She tells Hoda Kotb, “Honestly, I think it was just my face. My eyebrows looked worried I guess. People were like, ‘You look scared.’ I’m telling you, it was my face, that was the problem, and it just exploded it from there. She looks worried.”
In the commercial, Monica plays a woman who is gifted an exercise bike by her husband. Some people called the spot sexist.
At first, she said she was hesitant to do any press about the controversy, but decided to come forward after some outlets had published pieces of old interviews. “I just wanted to let everyone know I’m fine,” she said. “I’m OK, I’m not in a rehab for mental health anywhere.”
Following the controversy, Monica was enlisted to reprise her role in a commercial for Ryan Reynolds‘ Aviation Gin. The Deadpool star, who was also booked as a guest on Today, sat in on the interview.
Peloton insists the commercial was “misinterpreted.”