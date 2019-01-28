2018 was a good year for the state’s bottle deposit system. Oregon recycled 90% of the beverage containers covered by the system. The rate jumped from 64% just two years ago and the total number of bottles recycled reached an all-time high of 2 billion. These new numbers aren’t completely surprising because of the recent expansion of the program to include more types of beverage containers and the increase in the deposit value from 5 to 10 cents. The bottle deposit program is helping the state keep the recycling rate up and the bottle deposit system also has a cleaner mix of recyclable materials than the curbside programs.

Oregon’s recycling rate for bottle deposit hits 90%