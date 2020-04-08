      Breaking News
Oregon Schools Closed For Remainder Of School Year

Oregonians are asked to refrain from outdoor burning

During Oregon’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” Executive Order a coalition of state agencies are asking Oregonians to voluntarily refrain from outdoor burning. Smoke inhalation can cause upper respiratory symptoms, and exposure to smoke and other forms of air pollution can increase the risk of contracting infectious respiratory disease, like COVID-19. It can also increase the severity of existing respiratory infections, and worsen underlying chronic respiratory conditions.

#Trending
